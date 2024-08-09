Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) To Hold An Online Investor Presentation

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Central Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) will hold an presentation on Friday 16 August 2024 commencing at 10.00 am AEST.Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Leon Devaney, and CFO, Damian Galvin, will cover Central's June quarter results and provide an update on recent activities.Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation.Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register using the following link:







(ASX:CTP ) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.

Investor and Media Inquiries: Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969