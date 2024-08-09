Kerala Braces For Heavy Rain Again; IMD Sounds Yellow Alert In 3 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall in the next few days, with southern and central regions likely to receive more rain, as per private weather agencies. Three districts have been placed under a yellow alert for tomorrow. A low-pressure system may form over Andhra Pradesh, and the global rain belt is expected to become active. Areas that have received continuous rainfall, especially hill slopes, should remain vigilant, as there is a risk of landslides, soil slips, and flooding.

"Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit

Weather forecasts indicate that rain will resume after a short break, with yellow alerts issued for several districts in Kerala, including Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram tomorrow, and additional districts the following day. Isolated areas may experience strong rain, and private weather agencies predict a higher likelihood of heavy rain from the 13th onwards, particularly in central and southern Kerala, urging caution.

According to IMD, there is a possibility of the La Nina phenomenon which is mainly the reason for continuous rainfall.

A La Niña is a periodic cooling of sea-surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific.

Heavy rain resulting from a cloudburst is possible in September, and there remains a likelihood of this occurring in the state. Intense rainfall in a brief period can lead to flash flooding, and landslides may also occur in hilly areas.

