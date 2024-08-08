Techmediabreaks Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Enters New Partnership With IGNITION IR To Enhance Visibility With Investment Community

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) , an innovative logistics solutions company offering its custom-developed Fr8App , an industry-leading freight-matching powered by AI and machine that offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic within the USMCA region, today announced that it has engaged IGNITION Investor Relations, a New Jersey based firm, to provide awareness and investor relations (“IR”) services to the company. This new partnership is part of Fr8Tech's ongoing strategy to enhance its visibility with the institutional and retail investment community.“The Ignition team has significant and highly relevant IR experience as well as an outstanding investment community network, which we believe will complement the leadership of Fr8Tech as we work together to communicate our value to investors,” said Donald Quinby, CFO of Fr8Tech.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing, real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace dashboards, brokerage matching, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit Fr8Technologies .

