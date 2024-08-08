Jetty Announces Partnership With Fortegra And Allianz

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fortegra and Allianz partner with Jetty to form a reinsurance panel

for their core product offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty , the fintech company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless, today announced a new partnership with Fortegra and Allianz. Under the terms of the partnership, Fortegra and Allianz will become the reinsurance providers for all new policies written under Jetty's core products: Jetty Deposit and Jetty Renters Insurance.

"This marks an exciting chapter for Jetty," said Mike Rudoy, CEO of Jetty. "Our partnership with Fortegra and Allianz underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier insurance solutions for properties and residents."

Fortegra and Allianz offer a robust financial foundation and a reputation for excellence, perfectly aligning with Jetty's ongoing growth. Jetty has partnered with over 200 real estate companies, representing more than three million units nationwide. The company has consistently showcased impressive expansion, achieving over 30% year-over-year unit growth in the first half of this year. This extensive network distinguishes Jetty as the leading security deposit alternative in the market.

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversions, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations-thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, Morgan Properties, Cortland, Village Green, and many more.

ABOUT JETTY

Jetty is a financial services platform on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and accessible for everyone. Jetty offers a suite of financial products that serve the needs of renters and multifamily owners/operators: Jetty Deposit, a security deposit alternative; Jetty Protect, a modern renters insurance product; and Jetty Credit, a credit building service. Jetty's network of property owners and operators own and manage millions of rental units across the country. Learn more at jetty .

ABOUT FORTEGRA

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent)* they offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. Learn more at fortegra .

* Fortegra Belgium Insurance Company, NV has not yet been rated by A.M. Best.

ABOUT ALLIANZ

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with around 125 million* private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 746 billion euros** on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, their asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.8 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to their systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in their business processes and investment decisions, they are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2023, over 157,000 employees achieved total business volume of 161.7 billion euros and an operating profit of 14.7 billion euros for the group. Learn more at allianz .

* Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

** As of March 31, 2024.

