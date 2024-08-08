NIA Charges 4 For Murder Of 2 Civilians In Srinagar In Feb

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Aug 8 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has filed a chargesheet against four persons including a Pakistan-based in the February 2024 Srinagar civilian killing case.

"These four persons have been charged for the killing of two non-local civilians by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) in Kashmir in February this year. The NIA has accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo, Ahran Rasool Dar a.k.a. Tota, Dawood, and their Pakistan-based handler Jahangir a.k.a. Peer Sahab under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act," an official said.

A Special NIA Court in Jammu has already issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against absconding accused Jahangir.

The four accused were involved in the brutal killing of two civilians on the evening of February 7 at Karfali Mohalla in Srinagar. The NIA took over the case in June this year.

NIA investigations revealed that Adil Manzoor Langoo, who had joined LeT in 2023, had been motivated by Pakistani handlers to boost the terror outfit's activities in Srinagar.

"He had also been involved in previous terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. He, along with his close associates Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, was working under the direction of Jahangir, who had motivated them to unleash 'jihad' in Srinagar area to spread fear and terror among the non-locals with an intention to wage war against the Indian government," an official said.

"The trio had conspired with their handler Jahangir to kill the innocents at Shala Kadal, Srinagar. On the directions of Jehangir, Adil and Ahran had received the arms and ammunition which were used subsequently by Adil to commit the crime. Dawood had helped Adil destroy the evidence of the crime," the official added.