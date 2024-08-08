Amir Affirms Qatar, Turkiye Coordination Of Efforts On Middle East Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Ankara: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday affirmed the coordination of joint efforts between the State of Qatar and the sisterly Republic of Turkiye on Middle East developments and increasing challenges, noting the two countries' efforts for de-escalation and reaching a solution to stop the war on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HH the Amir said in a post on his X account that his Thursday meeting with HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara came within the framework of strengthening the strategic relations and comprehensive bilateral cooperation, as well as coordinating the joint efforts on developments in the region and its increasing challenges, especially the efforts to de-escalate and reach a solution to stop the war on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and all avenues that lead to establishing peace and prosperity in the regional environment.