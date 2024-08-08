Qatar's Drug Enforcement Group Arrests Captagon Dealer In Special Operation
Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Drug Enforcement at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) carried out a special operation which resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer.
In a video shared on X, the suspect was "caught red-handed after selling the addictive drug Captagon."
The suspect was referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against him, said MoI.
The Ministry of Interior affirms that it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to apprehend those who violate laws and regulations, in order to maintain the security and safety of the community, the statement added.
