2024 New York Photography Awards Now Accepting Entries Globally

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the opening of the 2024 New York Photography Awards , a global platform that honors, recognizes, and promotes outstanding photographers worldwide. The competition encourages all photographers, from amateurs to professionals, to capture compelling images that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide, celebrating the freedom of expression.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2024 New York Photography Awards ," announced Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "This year, we are setting the stage for a whole new exploration of photographic innovation and expression. We strive to create a global gathering of talents ready to redefine visual culture, as we uncover and celebrate the transformative power of photography."

New York Photography Awards Categories

The competiton introduces a curated selection of categories designed to capture diverse photographic expressions. Entrants are invited to submit their work in diverse fields including New York Photography, Fine Art, Architecture, Nature, Commercial, Editorial, Black & White, Minimalist, People Photography, and various special categories like Event, Mobile, and Film Photography, each offering a unique platform for photographers to showcase their visions and stories.

Entry Fees and Submission Guidelines

The New York Photography Awards is dedicated to maintaining accessibility for all photographers, ensuring that every talented individual has the opportunity to participate. Thus, it offers a straightforward and transparent fee structure: $30 for professionals and $25 for amateurs/students. All submissions are made through the official website, ensuring a smooth and efficient process. This standardized approach allows fair celebration of remarkable photographers from various backgrounds and experiences worldwide.

The submission window starts off with its Early Bird Period, starting on August 8, 2024. Entries will be accepted until November 28, 2024, with the official results announcement falling on December 13, 2024.

New York Photography Awards Prizes

The New York Photography Awards collaborates with a distinguished panel of jurors, selected for their expertise in the evaluation process. The award recognizes exceptional talent at multiple levels, including the New York Photographer of the Year , Category Winners of the Year, Gold and Silver Winners, as well as Honorable Mentions. Photographers of the highest tier will be honored with attractive cash prizes: $3,000 for the Professional Photographer of the Year and $2,000 for the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year. Each will also receive a 2024 Ava Statuette with personalized engravings. Additionally, cash prizes of $100 are awarded to each Category Winner, across both professional and amateur/student divisions.

Photography captures the essence of human emotion and the narratives that transcend mere beauty,” mentioned Thomas. "The launch of this worldwide competition reflects our search for stories that provoke, inspire, and instigate change. It is a celebration of the power of photography to influence and reshape our perception of the world.”

For more photo contest submissions and entry forms, kindly visit the official website here: .

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, London Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

