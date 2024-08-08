(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Clothing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Protective Clothing is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the protective clothing market is driven by several factors, including stringent regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and the increasing awareness of workplace safety. As industries continue to expand and new hazards are identified, regulations are frequently updated to ensure worker protection, directly influencing the demand for newer and more effective protective clothing. Technological innovations that lead to more durable, resistant, and comfortable materials are also key contributors to market growth.

Additionally, global trends toward improving workplace safety standards and increasing investments in industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and construction are boosting the need for protective clothing. Moreover, the growing adoption of industry-specific protective clothing by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as part of standard safety practices is expanding the market reach. These elements combined highlight the dynamic factors propelling the protective clothing industry forward, emphasizing the critical role of safety in modern industrial operations.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Protective Clothing Market

Global Protective Clothing Market Heads for Strong Gains

Major Growth Drivers and Influencing Factors in the Global Protective Clothing Market

Aramid & Polyolefin Constitute the Largest Product Types

Construction and Manufacturing Leads the End-Use Market, Healthcare to Grow the Fastest

While Developed Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

World Protective Clothing Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Protective Clothing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan

Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

Recent Industry Activity Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Protective Clothing and PPE

Workplace Fatalities in the World: Annual Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE & PC in the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2024

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2024

Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker Safety

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2022 & 2024

Housing Projects Scenario in the US

Arc Flash Protective Clothing Remain Highly Relevant

Oil and Gas Sector: A Key End-User Industry

Diverse Protective Clothing & Materials in Vogue for Different Industries

Protective Clothing Offering Multiple Functionalities Higher in Demand

Stringent Regulatory Standards - An Important Growth Driver

PPEs Become User Friendly and Smart

Innovations and Advancements in PPEs

Noteworthy Innovative Trends in Global Protective clothing Market

Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the Protective clothing Market

Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift

Select Innovations

Green Protective Clothing

Protective Clothing - Product Definition and Classification

Durable and Disposable Protective clothing

Product Segmentation based on Function

Factors Limiting Clothing and Face-Mask Performance

Choosing the Right Protective Clothing

An Insight into Application Markets

Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-a-vis Reusable Garments in End-Use Industries

Personal Protective Equipment - A Brief Overview

Regulatory Framework Protective Clothing Standards

