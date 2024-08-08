Frontline Insurance Selects Ghostdraft To Streamline Document Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frontline Insurance selects GhostDraft

Driving operational efficiency and better insurance customer experiences with GhostDraft

- Kurt Bonigut, CIO at Frontline InsuranceWILMINGTON, DE, US, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GhostDraft , a leading provider of cloud-based document and customer communications management software, is thrilled to welcome Frontline Insurance to its growing list of satisfied clients. Frontline, a prominent home and commercial property insurer serving the Southeastern United States, has implemented GhostDraft's comprehensive platform to streamline the creation of policy forms and related documents. This partnership is set to build strong customer experiences, create operational efficiencies, and drive cost savings.“Our partnership with GhostDraft represents a significant step forward in our strategic initiatives. This alliance will help us meet and surpass customer expectations, streamline our processes, and drive efficiency through advanced technology. Recognizing GhostDraft as a market leader in document automation, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities this collaboration will bring.” - Kurt Bonigut, CIO, Frontline Insurance“We are delighted to welcome Frontline Insurance to the GhostDraft family,” said Wayne Toms, CEO of GhostDraft.“Our platform helps businesses streamline communication and enhance customer experiences. We're dedicated to delivering the same exceptional service to new customers that we've provided for over three decades.”As part of the GhostDraft family, Frontline can now leverage the platform's advanced features and functionalities to improve their communication processes and enhance customer satisfaction. Learn more about how GhostDraft 360 is helping 100+ insurers create better experiences, greater efficiency, and more agility.About Frontline InsuranceFrontline® serves residential and commercial property owners throughout the Southeast United States including: Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Frontline specializes in innovative insurance products for primary, secondary, seasonal, and commercial property owners. For more information, please visit .About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft's intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 90+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: .

