Clayton® Expands Focus On Renewable Energy In Its Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) National homebuilder increases reliance on energy, installing 1.94 MW of solar at headquarters and facilities to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton® , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, continues its commitment to

build a sustainable future

by expanding the use of renewable energy in its operations. The company strives to incorporate sustainability in all aspects of business – including the way it builds its energy-efficient homes and impacts the communities it serves.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Learn more about how Clayton utilizes solar and renewable energy throughout its operations.

By harnessing renewable energy sources, like solar panels, throughout its operations, Clayton is able to significantly reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and further its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Continue Reading

"At Clayton, we have a vision

to develop housing innovations that improve lives and build a better tomorrow, not only through the homes we build but also how we operate," said William Jenkins, senior director of environment and sustainability. "Clayton has prioritized environmentally responsible practices for years. Today, we're excited about the opportunity we have to expand the scope of our efforts. There are many sustainability advantages in off-site built housing, and we're uniquely positioned to use solar power to support our home building process."

Clayton recently installed solar power systems at its headquarters in East Tennessee and at several home building facilities and offices around the country, including:



At Clayton's headquarters in Maryville, Tennessee, a 795-kW roof-mounted solar system powers approximately 20 percent of the over 240,000 square foot building, helping to provide power to more than 2,000 team members. The building also has been certified by the

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design TM (LEED®) since 2016.

Solar carports

at Clayton Sulphur Springs in Texas and Clayton Buckeye in Arizona help keep team members' vehicles cool while supplying power to support the facilities. Clayton Bean Station and Clayton Rutledge home building facilities in Tennessee installed ground-mounted solar panels, powering nearly 60 percent of the facilities' annual electricity needs.

Clayton estimates that the combined efforts of its solar energy projects will prevent over 1,300 metric tons of carbon from being emitted into the atmosphere per year. As an innovative leader in the home building industry, Clayton will continue to scale its use of renewable energy to power its operations at more locations across the country.

As part of its larger commitment to sustainability, Clayton is committed to building

eBuilt ®

homes. Built to the US. Department of Energy (DOE) Zero Energy Ready HomeTM

program specifications, eBuilt homes can help homeowners save up to 50% on annual energy costs, offering attainable homeownership and long-term energy savings. All eBuilt homes are solar ready, meaning they are built to accommodate a renewable energy system after the home is purchased.

Learn more about Clayton's commitment to sustainability at

.

1 energy ZERH guidelines

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building

happyness®

through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, Tiny, CrossMod®

and modular housing. In 2023, Clayton built more than 52,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit

claytonhomes .

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

LEED is the registered service mark of the U.S. Green Building Council.

SOURCE Clayton