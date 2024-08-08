SLN/CR Unveils Innovative Customizable Noise Reduction Solution For Indoor Pickleball Facilities At Picklecon In Kansas City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLN/CR

(pronounced "silencer"), a leader in high-performance noise reduction solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product designed specifically for indoor pickleball facilities at PickleCon in Kansas City. This cutting-edge product combines the company's proprietary nano-baffling technology, offering an unmatched noise absorption system that is infinitely customizable. SLN/CR also features an advanced dye sublimation process which enables facilities to add brand messages and improves the aesthetic appeal of indoor environments. This version is purpose-built for indoor use, making it ideal for replacing heavy court divider curtains or adding baffling on walls and ceilings.

SLN/CR also offers an outdoor version with the same durability and functionality.

Revolutionizing Indoor Pickleball Experience

As pickleball continues to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with participation surging by 158.6% in recent years, the need for effective noise control in both outdoor and indoor facilities has become increasingly evident. SLN/CR's new indoor product aims to address the noise issues that affect player and guest experience in indoor pickleball facilities.

"Our goal is to revolutionize indoor pickleball by significantly reducing noise and offering unmatched customization," said Eliot Arnold, Co-Founder of SLN/CR. "Our systems deliver effective, visually stunning solutions. This innovation makes it easier to hear and reduces distractions, while seamlessly integrating brand activations. Our products are extremely durable and are validated with extensive research."

Drawing Inspiration from Retail Noise Reduction Success

The concept for SLN/CR's latest product draws inspiration from noise reduction initiatives in other industries. For instance, Starbucks has successfully implemented noise reduction systems in its stores to create a quieter and more pleasant environment for customers. Similarly, SLN/CR aims to transform indoor pickleball facilities into quieter, more enjoyable spaces by providing effective noise control and aesthetic enhancements.

"We are excited to bring this cutting-edge solution to indoor pickleball facilities," said Carl Schmits, Chief Technology Officer for USA Pickleball. "SLN/CR's innovative system is a critical part of our strategy to help facilities improve player experience."

Cutting-Edge Technology and Customization

SLN/CR's proprietary noise baffling system utilizes advanced nano-materials to absorb high-frequency sounds, which are prevalent in pickleball environments. This technology, combined with dye sublimation, allows for endless customization options, enabling facility operators to match their branding and design preferences, and improve the indoor environment's overall look.

Call to Action

Learn more about how SLN/CR can transform your indoor pickleball facility at PickleCon or visit

to explore our innovative solutions.

Addressing Community Concerns

Amidst the surge in pickleball's popularity, SLN/CR is stepping up to address a pressing community issue: noise complaints. As the sport continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, the resulting noise from courts has led to a wave of grievances and regulatory pressures. SLN/CR's innovative noise reduction solutions offer a critical response, transforming facilities into quieter, community-friendly spaces. This proactive approach not only enhances player experience but also demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility, positioning SLN/CR at the forefront of resolving a nationwide challenge.

A Growing Market for Noise Reduction

The demand for noise reduction solutions in pickleball facilities is growing as the sport expands. SLN/CR's new product is poised to meet this demand by providing a customizable and highly effective noise control solution. With recent installations nationwide, SLN/CR is setting a new standard for recreational noise control.

About SLN/CR

SLN/CR Panels LLC is a Kansas City-based manufacturer of high-performance noise baffling systems. Leveraging proprietary nanotechnology and sustainable fabrics, SLN/CR develops products specifically designed for pickleball noise reduction. For more information, please visit .

