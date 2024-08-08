Belmont City Press LLC Invites Experts From Diverse Industries To“Tell Us A Story”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uniting elite professionals, "Tell Us a Story" podcast showcases strategies for overcoming challenges, establishing brands, and achieving success.

- Red Hilton, Publisher Belmont City Press & Host of Tell Us a Story PodcastBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belmont City Press LLC is proud to showcase the diverse range of experts featured on its podcast, 'Tell Us a Story ,' where business owners, entrepreneurs, and sales professionals share their journeys, insights, and strategies for success. The podcast offers valuable lessons and inspiration to listeners from all walks of life. Each week Belmont City Press invites their guests to 'Tell Us a Story.'Recent Featured Experts:Christina Specos: Unlocking Your Inner SuperheroSpecos, the dynamic founder of Specos Enterprises LLC, has been a standout guest. Specos empowers high-achieving women by helping them cut through the noise of the fitness industry and adopt high-level habits that transform both body and mind. Her expertise in mindset, customized nutrition, effective strength training, and Pilates provides listeners with practical advice to optimize their lifestyle and achieve their ultimate potential. More information is available at BeautyandtheBench.Natalie Lamb: Embracing Humanity and Living AbundantlyLamb, the inspiring founder of It's Your Choice, brings a compassionate approach to personal development. Lamb helps individuals and couples navigate personal and professional crossroads, offering wisdom on creating customized plans for a fulfilling life. Her insights into relationship coaching and grief support are both compassionate and effective, making a significant impact on listeners. Learn more at NatalieLamb.Dr. Victor Manzo Jr.: Unlocking Quantum SuccessManzo, founder of Empower Your Reality, is a Quantum Mindset Coach and Certified Pediatric Chiropractor. His expertise helps business owners achieve true fulfillment by reprogramming the subconscious mind and utilizing universal laws for unlimited growth. Manzo's guidance on creating quantum leaps in business resonates with listeners seeking profound fulfillment in their personal and professional lives. For more information, visit EmpowerYourReality.Karishma Gautam: Embracing Self-LoveGautam, a Certified Master Practitioner in NLP and Hypnotherapist, transforms lives by empowering women to overcome self-doubt and low self-esteem. Gautam's expertise in self-love, self-care, the power of identity, and forgiveness offers listeners a path to unshakeable self-worth and personal empowerment. Her mission to empower one million women by 2025 is both inspiring and actionable. Learn more at ElevateSelfLove."Our podcast, 'Tell Us a Story,' aims to bring together experts to share their experiences and insights. We believe that by showcasing these stories, we can inspire and empower our listeners to achieve their own success. Each guest brings a unique perspective and valuable lessons that can help our audience navigate their personal and professional journeys." - Red Hilton, Publisher of Belmont City Press and host of 'Tell Us a Story.'About Belmont City Press LLC:Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency that positions itself as a boutique book publisher. BCP works with entrepreneurs and salespeople to centralize their expertise, positioning them as go-to experts in their niche. BCP offers courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services. Their online program, BelmontCityPressUniversity, helps individuals write their book in 21 days.

