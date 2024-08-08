Civilian Evacuation Suspended In Sumy Region Amid Massive Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the wake of the ongoing Russain strikes targeting the border areas in Sumy region, the humanitarian corridor Kolotylivka - Pokrovka is temporarily unavailable for civilian evacuation from Russia-occupied territory while the Mokrany – Domanove route continues operating via the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Volyn.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister, of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk , Ukrinform reports.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to appeal to people: if you are unable cross the border at the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka checkpoint, proceed via the Republic of Belarus. If necessary, reach out to the Ministry of Reintegration at the 1548 hotline, we will help," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

State Department comments on Ukraine's actions inregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army 118 times shelled Sumy region in the past day alone. An apartment building was affected by enemy fire.