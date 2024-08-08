Civilian Evacuation Suspended In Sumy Region Amid Massive Russian Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the wake of the ongoing Russain strikes targeting the border areas in Sumy region, the humanitarian corridor Kolotylivka - Pokrovka is temporarily unavailable for civilian evacuation from Russia-occupied territory while the Mokrany – Domanove route continues operating via the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Volyn.
This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk , Ukrinform reports.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to appeal to people: if you are unable cross the border at the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka checkpoint, proceed via the Republic of Belarus. If necessary, reach out to the Ministry of Reintegration at the 1548 hotline, we will help," the Deputy Prime Minister added.
Read also:
State Department comments on Ukraine's actions in Kursk
region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army 118 times shelled Sumy region in the past day alone. An apartment building was affected by enemy fire.
MENAFN08082024000193011044ID1108531330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.