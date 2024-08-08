When Sharvari's Parents Framed Her First Paycheck With A Sweet Note

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Sharvari, who entered the Rs 100 crore club with her recent success 'Munjya', revealed that her parents framed her first paycheck.

Sharvari, who started off in the as an assistant director, is currently basking in the success of 'Munjya' which is enjoying its theatrical run. The film, which is her second movie after 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', emerged as a surprise hit and has so far made Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Talking about her most prized possession and reflecting on a cherished memory from early on in her career, Sharvari told IMDb:“When I was an assistant director, I got my first paycheck, and I remember that my parents actually framed that paycheck and wrote a really sweet note under it. So I think that's my most prized possession.”

The actress was recently presented with the IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award.

When asked about her favourite holiday season, Sharvari expressed her love for Ganesh Chaturthi.

She said:“My favourite holiday in general is Ganesh Chaturthi. I really love going to my native place, Morgaon. It's the best time off that I get from my work and I just love that place very, very dearly. So no matter what, every year, I take out time during Ganesh Chaturthi and go to my native place, and that's the best holiday ever. We have a house there which is called Wada and it is more than 100 years old.”

She shared that she absolutely loves 'Jodhaa Akbar', and used to be obsessed with that movie while growing up.

She said:“I think I can rewatch it anytime. I used to know the dialogues by heart, I used to love the costumes, the set, and of course, everybody on the set of Jodhaa Akbar. But I would say Aishwarya Rai ma'am is obviously my favourite character.”