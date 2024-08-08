Rallis India launches New Water-Soluble Fertilizer AQUAFERT Fertigation Tomato in Raipur

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | 07th August, 2024: Rallis India Limited, a Tata enterprise and a leading player in the Indian agri-inputs industry, has launched a new water-soluble fertilizer, AQUAFERT fertigation Tomato, formulated to significantly increase the yield of tomato crops in Raipur, Chhattisgarh today.

Rallis India, through its progressive R&D, has developed sustainable and comprehensive crop nutrition solutions, culminating in AQUAFERT fertigation Tomato. This innovative product enhances nutrient uptake and provides complete nutrition solution, promising higher yields and superior quality produce. Tomatoes are a vital vegetable crop worldwide, essential for both fresh consumption and processing into products like ketchup, sauce, and paste. India, being the second-largest producer of tomatoes globally, presents a significant opportunity to enhance the quality and shelf life of this crop.

AQUAFERT fertigation tomato includes three specialized water-soluble fertilizer grades tailored for distinct growth stages: Bloom Stage, Fruit Set Stage, and Subsequent Fruit Growth Stages. This results in better vegetative growth, improved crop vigor and leaf health, superior fruit setting, uniform and attractive fruit size and appearance, earlier maturity for harvest, higher quality yields, and greater returns compared to traditional practices.

Addressing the challenges faced by farmers, Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Rallis India Limited, stated, "At Rallis, we are committed to empowering farmers with the best tools and technologies to enhance their productivity and income. AQUAFERT fertigation tomato’s higher yields is a testament to our dedication to innovative agricultural solutions that support sustainable farming practices. We believe this product will not only benefit the farmers but also contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector and our business."

AQUAFERT fertigation tomato is a significant advancement in agricultural technology, tailored to meet the nutritional needs of tomato crops, resulting in better flowering, fruit setting, and higher quality yields. Beyond tomatoes, Rallis India provides comprehensive crop nutrition solutions for grapes, pomegranates, and bananas, reflecting its dedication to enhancing productivity and sustainability. These efforts highlight the company's focus on developing environmentally friendly solutions that promote efficient resource use and support a greener future for agriculture.









