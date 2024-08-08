The green ammonia market is divided into three technological categories: alkaline water electrolysis, proton exchange membrane electrolysis, and solid oxide electrolysis. The increasing global need for green hydrogen is pushing the use of Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) technology, which provides an effective technique for producing hydrogen from renewable sources. SOEC technology is more energy efficient than conventional electrolysis technologies, giving it a competitive advantage in the green ammonia industry. The scalability of SOEC systems enables both small-scale and large-scale applications, satisfying the green ammonia industry's different requirements.

Industrial Feedstock, by end-use application, expected to be the largest market from 2024 to 2030

The green ammonia market, by end-use application, is bifurcated into power generation, transportation and industrial feedstock. The industrial feedstocks segment is expected to be the largest market, followed by power generation during the forecast period. This dominance is because of the need for green fertilizers in agricultural industries. The growing emphasis on sustainability and decreasing carbon footprints in industrial operations fuels demand for green ammonia as a greener alternative to standard ammonia manufacturing methods. Governments are adopting rules and incentives to encourage industry to use green ammonia. Green ammonia may be employed as a hydrogen carrier for energy storage, making it a flexible alternative for balancing supply and demand in renewable energy systems. Green ammonia is utilized in a variety of industrial applications, including fertilizers, chemicals, and medicines, where sustainability is increasingly important.

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the green ammonia market

Several European nations have made significant pledges to increase the proportion of renewable energy in their energy mix. The availability of wind and solar resources in Europe offers a solid foundation for the creation of green hydrogen, which is subsequently converted into green ammonia. The combination of green ammonia with renewable energy sources helps to stabilize the system and store extra energy. In addition, Europe has made major investments in the infrastructure required for green ammonia production, storage, and delivery. The construction of pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities improves the scalability and logistics of green ammonia, allowing it to be widely adopted throughout the area.

Key Attributes