Sri Lanka Spinner Praveen Jayawickrama Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday.

Jayawickrama allegedly failed to promptly notify the Anti-Corruption Unit of his being approached to conduct match-fixing in the 2021 Lanka and international competitions.

The 25-year-old bowler was found to have deleted messages related to the approach for conducting corrupt practices. Jayawickrama has 14 days from 6 August 2024 to respond to the charges, according to the ICC.

The ICC said that 25-year-old spinner, with 15 matches of international experience, has been levied the following offences under the code-

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future International Matches.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player, on a corrupter's behalf, to carry out fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made.

"Following Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code, Sri Lanka Cricket and the ICC have agreed that the ICC will take action concerning the Lanka Premier League charge alongside the International Match charges," it said.

Jayawickrama made his last international appearance for Sri Lanka in 2022 in the T20I series against Australia.