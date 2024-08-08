5Th Polio Case Detected In Balochistan This Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A new polio case has been detected in the Qila Abdullah district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

So far during the current year, it is the fifth case of polio to be reported from the district, lying close to the Durand Line.

With the reporting of the latest case, the number of polio detected in Balochistan has increased to 10, out of a total of 13 across Pakistan this year.

Dawn identified the latest victim as an 11-month-old infant, who has been paralysed by the wild poliovirus.

The other five cases in Balochistan have been found in Chaman, Quetta, Zhob, Dera Bugti and Jhal Magsi districts, the newspaper said.

Additionally, two cases from Sindh and one from Punjab have been confirmed from the rest of the country, according to the report.

Anwarul Haq, coordinator for the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), said the persistent detection of cases in Qilla Abdullah highlighted the need for urgent action and relentless vigilance.

Multiple sources confirmed the latest victim of poliovirus was an 11-month-old boy, with symptoms of paralysis, hailed from the Jungle Camp area of the district.

mud

Views: 0