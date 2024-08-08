Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size To Hit $10.94 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.5%, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Enteral Feeding Formulas was valued at US$ 5.79 Bn in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Nestle, VICTUS, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Abbott, Danone S.A, and Fresenius Kabi AG Burlingame, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market , valued at $5.79 billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to $10.94 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Enteral feeding formulas are increasingly being customized and tailored to the specific nutritional needs of different patient groups and diseases. There is a growing demand for formulas that are designed for conditions such as diabetes, renal failure, hepatic disorders, neurological disorders, and other chronic illnesses. Disease-specific enteral formulas help ensure optimal nourishment and aid clinical outcomes. Various new product launches catering to special nutritional needs of cancer, cardiac patients, and those with malabsorption disorders are providing opportunities for manufacturers.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.79 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $10.94 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Flow Type, By Stage, By Indication, By End Use, By Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Rising incidence of chronic diseases

. Changes in healthcare landscape and reimbursement policies

. Increasing preference for homecare services Restraints & Challenges . Risk of infection associated with tubes

. Availability of alternative nutrition therapies

Market Trends :

New product launches catering to disease-specific nutrition needs is a key trend witnessed in the market. For instance, in 2021, Nutricia launched Nutrison ProteinPlus, an enteral feeding formula enriched with protein for patients suffering from malnutrition. Similarly, companies are focusing on development of organic and clean label enteral nutrition products to cater to evolving consumer preferences for natural ingredients. Furthermore, rising adoption of home enteral feeding over hospital enteral feeding owing to convenience and cost effectiveness is also expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Standard formula accounts for the largest share in the market, holding around 35-40% share. Standard formula provides balanced nutrition to patients and helps meet their daily requirements. It is cost-effective and suitable for moderate health issues.

Disease-specific formulas target the unique dietary needs of patients with specific health conditions like diabetes, Alzheimer's, chronic kidney disease, etc. They are tailored with specific macronutrients, vitamins, and minerals required for better management of the disease. The customized nature of these formulas drives their demand.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global enteral feeding formulas market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing elderly population worldwide requiring nutritional support.

On the basis of product, the standard formula segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 35-40% market share owing to its cost-effectiveness and suitability for moderate health issues.

On the basis of flow type, the intermittent feeding flow segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to its ease of administration.

On the basis of stage, the adult segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period as adults are more prone to chronic diseases requiring nutritional support.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to advanced healthcare facilities and higher awareness about clinical nutrition.

Key players operating in the enteral feeding formulas market include Nestle, VITUS, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Abbott, Danone S.A., and Fresenius Kabi AG. These players are focused on developing advanced and customized formulas to meet the growing need of patients.

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, Cardinal Health, announced the Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump in the U.S.

In September 2023, Vonco Products LLC, reported that the US. FDA has granted clearance for EnteraLoc Flow as an over-the-counter direct-connect feeding solution for enteral patients.

Market Detailed Segmentation:



By Product:



Standard Formula

Disease-specific Formulas

Elemental Formulas Specialized Formulas

By Flow Type:



Intermittent Feeding Flow Continuous Feeding Flow

By Stage:



Adults Pediatrics

By Indication:



Alzheimer's

Nutrition Deficiency

Cancer Care

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Orphan Diseases

Dysphagia

Pain Management Others (Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea, etc.)



By End Use:



Hospitals



Cardiology



Neurology



Critical Care (ICU)



Oncology

Others Home Care



By Sales Channel:



Online Sales

Retail Sales Institutional Sales



By Region:

North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



