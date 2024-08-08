(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ServitiumCRM by Path Recognized in the Customer Service Solutions Landscape Report, Q4 2023

The analyst report provides an overview of the customer service solutions market, identifying notable vendors and trends shaping customer interactions' future.

- Rahul Mishra, Sales Head at ServitiumCRMNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Path announced that its flagship product - ServitiumCRM, has been recognized among notable vendors in the highly anticipated Forrester report, The Customer Service Solutions Landscape, Q4 2023. The report, conducted by Forrester Research , provides an overview of 24 vendors within the customer service solutions segment. It highlights the value that customer service vendors can provide and emphasizes the significant impact customer experience (CX) has on top-line revenue.As a technology-driven business solutions provider catering to diverse industry verticals, Path Infotech specializes in delivering tailored solutions that meet the dynamic demands of the global market. ServitiumCRM has been designed to cater to the dynamic, fast-growing Indian market, functionally addressing industry verticals ranging from appliances, sanitaryware, HVAC, and medical equipment manufacturers. Its flexible deployment options and robust validation across diverse use cases highlight its adaptability and relevance in meeting evolving business needs.Forrester Research is known for its rigorous assessment methodologies and deep industry insights. Inclusion in the esteemed report for Path is a testament to ServitiumCRM's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to optimize customer interactions and streamline operational efficiency. In Forrester's 2023 Landscape report, ServitiumCRM listed Field Service Operations, Knowledge Management Operations, and Customer Service Operations as top self-reported extended use cases for which customers work with them.Mr. Rahul Mishra, Sales Head at ServitiumCRM, expressed pride in the company's achievement, stating, "Being recognized by Forrester Research is truly humbling. To us, this acknowledgment validates our decade-long dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients and inspires us to continue shaping the future of customer service."ServitiumCRM remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation, expanding capabilities, and continuing to deliver unparalleled value to its customers.About ServitiumCRMServitiumCRM from Path Infotech offers best-in-class service management, catering to the entire customer journey – from omnichannel call registration and AI-powered service engineer allocation to geo-distance optimized travel and on-site/at-home service delivery. It seamlessly integrates with Supply Chain Management Systems, ensuring just-in-time spare parts inventory and efficient warranty management. Automated notifications inform customers about service requests and times and provide a "happy code" option for call closure feedback. ServitiumCRM comes with a powerful mobile app that functions even offline and empowers companies to achieve 100% call closures on the go. With its in-depth knowledge of service delivery processes, developed & refined over the last two decades and backed by a team of domain experts, ServitiumCRM is highly trusted & preferred by service heads for after-sales services.About Path InfotechPath is a technology-led business solutions company offering digital transformation, foundational, and sustenance services across industry domains. They bring the right blend of functional knowledge and technology excellence that empowers our customers to embrace automation, Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), mobility, analytics, enterprise applications, and cross-platform integration. Path's offerings drive business effectiveness and efficiency while striving for innovation, flexibility, and integration with technology.TrademarksLogos and names used in the document are trademarks of their respective owners.

