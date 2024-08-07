Rumble Announces Participation At Oppenheimer’S 27Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM ) (“Rumble” or the“Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced its participation at Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications conference on August 12-14, 2024, being held virtually.
Rumble's Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski will participate in a fireside chat with covering Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 10:45 a.m. ET, which can be viewed here . Additionally, the Company's management will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on the same day. To schedule a meeting with Rumble's management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative; you may also email your request to ... .
ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
...
Source: Rumble Inc.
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108529238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.