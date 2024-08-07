Rumble Announces Participation At Oppenheimer’S 27Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM ) (“Rumble” or the“Company”), the video-sharing and cloud services provider, today announced its participation at Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications on August 12-14, 2024, being held virtually.

Rumble's Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski will participate in a fireside chat with covering Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 10:45 a.m. ET, which can be viewed here . Additionally, the Company's management will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on the same day. To schedule a meeting with Rumble's management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative; you may also email your request to ... .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

Source: Rumble Inc.