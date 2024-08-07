(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For immediate release

7 August 2024

EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 6: Unaudited Condensed Semi-Annual Statements as at and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024

The European (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 6.

To view the document, please go to EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-24-001055 (sec.gov) .

The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website:

Text>Amendment to the Annual Report 2023 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 6)

