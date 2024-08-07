

Press Release – 7th August

2024

Service offering for the Endowment Fund expanded: Lansdowne Partners Austria enters into strategic partnerships with two new service providers Lansdowne Partners Austria and Lansdowne Partners UK will be working with Carne Global Fund Managers (Lux) and Acolin Fund Services AG to enhance their sales support and processing capabilities. The partnerships are intended to significantly strengthen the sales support and processing of the funds offered, especially the“Lansdowne Endowment Fund”. The move is designed to offer sales partners an even better service due to increased demand from Germany and Austria.

“In a constantly changing market environment, our aim is to continuously meet the needs of our customers and optimize our services. By working together with Carne and Acolin, we can increase our efficiency and focus on our core competencies,” says Portfolio Manager Martin Friedrich. Acolin, known for its comprehensive expertise in distribution network management, will work closely with Lansdowne's sales team to expand market presence and add value for clients. Carne Global Fund Managers (Lux), the fund's management company, specializes in efficient and reliable settlement processes. Their involvement will help shorten processing times and create customized reporting, ensuring a more seamless and secure client experience. “These partnerships are an important step in our strategy of continuously improving the quality of service for our customers and consolidating our position in the market”, Friedrich concludes. The Lansdowne Endowment Fund: The Lansdowne Endowment Fund, a UCITS-compliant fund-of-funds, was launched in June 2019 by Lansdowne Partners Austria. It offers investors a portfolio designed to emulate the investment style of long-term investors such as university endowments or ultrarich families. The portfolio is managed by Martin Friedrich and Christopher Stockermans. The investment process comprises several stages and offers optimization strategies designed to balance the risk and return of the underlying portfolio. Both strategic and tactical allocation are based on proprietary Lansdowne models which are regularly updated and monitored. The Fund provides daily liquidity and accesses an extremely diversified investment universe with a total capitalization of almost $300 trillion. Because of its special design, the Lansdowne Endowment Fund combines a very high degree of diversification with access to the deep knowledge of specialized asset managers within each asset class.





Inception Date NAV

19/07/2024 Q2/2024

Return 2024

Return CAGR. Seed Share Class 11.06.2019 € 1,324.28 1.2% 6.5% 5.7% p.a. Source: Bloomberg Note: Data after costs & fees. No management or performance fee is charged for the oldest (Seed) share class shown above. The fund offers no capital protection for investors and may therefore suffer considerable temporary losses in an adverse capital market environment. Investments entail risks up to and including total loss. Fund Management: Martin Friedrich is the portfolio manager of the Lansdowne Endowment Fund. He joined Lansdowne Partners Austria in January 2019. Prior to taking on this role, Mr. Friedrich was Head of Capital Market Research and Co-Chief Investment Officer at HQ Trust GmbH, one of the largest independent multi-family offices in Germany. Prior to that, Mr. Friedrich spent 15 years with Morgan Stanley in London and Frankfurt, where he held senior positions in the Institutional Clients (Equities), Asset Management and Investment Banking departments. Christopher Stockermans is the portfolio analyst of the Lansdowne Endowment Fund. Prior to this, he was an investment manager in a CEE and DACH focused Private Equity Fund of Funds with Erste Asset Management, a major Austrian asset manager. Mr. Stockermans started his career with Erste AM in the Responsible Investments team. Chris is a CAIA charterholder and holds a BA in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from the University of Groningen and a M.Sc. in Quantitative Finance from the Vienna University of Economics and Business. About Lansdowne Partners Austria: Lansdowne Partners Austria is an Austrian manager of alternative investment funds supervised by the Austrian Financial Market Authority. The company is part of the Lansdowne Partners group of companies. The London-based investment company Lansdowne Partners was founded in 1998. The firm manages assets for a diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest and most sophisticated investors.



Legal notice: This is a marketing communication, the content of which does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy, sell, exchange or subscribe to financial instruments. The published prospectus and the fund's client information document can be found at . Past performance is not indicative of the future performance of the Fund. All investments entail risks up to and including total loss.

