Keyway Launches Keycomps: AI-Powered Real-Time Comps For Multifamily Analytics

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyway, the generative AI company building

the future of real estate, announced the launch of KeyComps, AI-powered real-time comps for multifamily analytics. KeyComps offers unprecedented rental comps intelligence with fully automated and highly precise unit, property and market

data powered solely by public sources.





Keyway, the AI company building the future of real estate, launches KeyComps, real-time comps for multifamily analytics.

Key Highlights



Backed by generative AI, machine learning and data science, KeyComps is automating, scraping, and normalizing comprehensive multifamily data from public sources to inform AI generated comp sets instantly & precisely

Built for real estate teams, KeyComps is the most reliable and trusted national multifamily data generator for every real estate deal.

From automated comps and daily unit-level rents to historical rent trends and fees/concessions, KeyComps enables real estate teams to delegate tedious and time-intensive tasks to AI.

KeyComps centralizes unstructured disparate data and transforms it to be actionable, empowering teams to make fully informed decisions. Protected by SOC 2 protocols with seamless integration and export capabilities for BI and Excel based analyses/reports.

Why KeyComps



Accuracy and Precision: Unparalleled accuracy with AI-generated comps that consider a multitude of factors, including property characteristics, market trends, and economic indicators. This ensures your investment decisions are based on the most precise and holistic data available.

Customizable Data: Tailor the data to your specific investment strategy with customizable analytics. KeyComps AI allows you to filter and prioritize comps based on your unique criteria, whether you're focused on cap rates, cash flow, or long-term appreciation, ensuring the data intuitively aligns with your investment thesis. Surface Unseen Opportunities: Discover investment potential in every US market with comprehensive, AI-monitored and daily normalized multifamily unit, property, and market rent data.

Sample Use Cases



Tap into a comprehensive database of unit rents, fees, and concessions scraped and normalized every day

Compare trends by submarket to identify seasonality and revenue opportunities

Analyze rents apples to apples with AI gathered effective rates

Understand occupancy metrics and renovation activity Review trends and reputation management analysis to bring insights to problem areas and double down on opportunities, cross-referencing tenant sentiment with renewal probabilities

"KeyComps is a revolutionary tool for the real estate industry," Keyway Co-Founder & CEO Matias Recchia said. "From rent trends and seasonality opportunities to tenant satisfaction and renewal probabilities, this advanced AI-powered platform provides real estate teams with the most precise and reliable comps data available. KeyComps eliminates the need for manual data gathering and analysis, offering real-time, AI-generated insights that are customized to fit specific investment strategies. KeyComps enables teams to make well-informed decisions quickly and confidently, transforming how we approach real estate analytics and investment."

About Keyway

Keyway is a generative AI company building the future of real estate. Through an AI Co-Pilot, transactability recommendations, and AI driven comps, Keyway's suite of solutions are a testament to what can be achieved through tech. The company has been named one of the Top 25 Real Estate Technology Companies of 2024, Top 30 Companies Defining AI in Real Estate and Top 21 Most Promising Proptech Startups. The company has raised more than $40 million from leading VCs, including Camber Creek, Canvas Ventures, Parker 89, Thomvest, Montage Ventures, FJ Labs, and Crosscut.

