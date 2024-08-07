(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company commemorates almost 70 years with a fun "Fair" theme, offering customers sales of up to 53% off over 500 products, free Snow Cones and other treats, plus an amazing Anniversary Sweepstakes–with a Tesla® Model Y (or $47,000 cash) up for grabs

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., offers its biggest sale of the year to celebrate 69 years of serving communities. To mark this special occasion, customers are invited to a three-day

Anniversary Celebration,

August 15-17 , featuring Epic SavingsSM, plus freebies, sweepstakes and more.

Natural Grocers® Celebrates 69th Anniversary Event, With Epic Savings, Freebies and a Chance to Win Over $126,000 in Prizes, August 15-17, 2024.

Natural Grocers celebrates its birthday each August since it's the birth month of co-founder, Margaret Isely.

Customers will experience a carnival of "Epic Savings" with up to 53% off on over 500 products from August 15-17, 2024 at all Natural Grocers locations.

Customers will have a chance to win big with Natural Grocers' Anniversary Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will take home a Tesla Model Y or $47,000 cash

NATURAL GROCERS THEN & NOW

Natural Grocers has been serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic grocery options and premium-quality supplements since 1955. Almost 70 years later, Natural Grocers continues to adhere to its Five Founding Principles : Quality, Always AffordableSM Pricing, Nutrition Education, Community and Crew. The company celebrates its birthday each August since it's the birth month of co-founder, Margaret Isely.

"As we celebrate our 69th Anniversary, we'd like to remember the person who first instilled in us the tenacity to remain true to our Founding Principles-Margaret Isely. Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her wisdom, integrity and compassion were wrapped in her bright red lip-sticked smile, warm hug and hearty laugh," stated Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers.

"Though our reach has expanded, we strive to maintain the same principles and practices that Margaret and Phillip (my grandparents) established when starting Natural Grocers. As your neighborhood grocer,

we

choose

to positively impact the ways that food in this nation is grown, raised and sold. We do not ride the wave of whatever shortcut or 'health fad' is trending. Our products have a purpose : to support the health and wellbeing of our communities. We aim to offer nutritionally sound, environmentally responsible products and prioritize vendors and farmers who are as passionate about human health, animal welfare and the health of our planet as we are.

Our annual Anniversary Event is a chance to thank our customers and Crew for growing with us and preserving our values. Come join in the fun, save big and celebrate another fantastic year with Natural Grocers!"

Currently, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. To learn more about the company, then and now, check out

69 Things You Didn't Know About Natural Grocers.

EPIC SAVINGS & FREEBIES



August 15-17:

Natural Grocers' 69th Anniversary Celebration. All customers will experience a carnival of

Epic Savings

of up to

53% off on over 500 products

including popular groceries and body care products throughout the store, such as C2O® Coconut Waters (51% off), Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips (45% off), Everyone® 3 in 1 Soaps & Lotions (up to 38% off), several Natural Grocers® Brand Products, a variety of supplement from trusted brands, and much more.[i]

August 15:

Customers who visit Natural Grocers on Thursday, August 15 can enjoy

a free snow cone within the store from 4:30-6 PM).[ii]

August 16:

The fair fun extends into Friday with Free Popcorn from 3-5 PM.[iii] August 17:

For the type of customer who wants to stay for "Just one more ride!", all stores will be staying open 31 minutes later Saturday night. That's more time to save big!

SWEEPSTAKES

Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win

over

$126,000

in prizes

during the three-day event, including a Tesla Model Y or

$47,000

cash (courtesy of C20

Pure Coconut Water and SteazTM), an Ooni Karu 12 Multi-fuel Pizza Oven & Wholly Gluten-Free Pizza Dough Balls (courtesy of Wholly Wholesome®), a 2-in-1 Jogging and Walking Pad Treadmill (courtesy of MaryRuth's®, a WishGarden Herbs Beach Cruiser (courtesy of WishGarden), an Apple®

iPad (courtesy of gimMe®), a branded Solo Stove and 4 Camp Chairs (courtesy of Ancient Nutrition®), plus gift cards, vendor gift boxes, a year of free groceries and more.[iv]

Enter in-store to win, by filling out the Anniversary Sweepstakes form available at all Natural Grocers' locations

between August 15-17 .

Customers can also

win a

$500

Natural Grocers gift card

by counting the snow cones printed throughout the pages of the

August good4uSM

Health Hotline® magazine, which can be found at any Natural Grocers. For a chance to win, customers must complete the form in the magazine and return it to their local Natural Grocers from August 9 - September 7 . A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner.[v]

HAVE YOUR PIE & DRINK IT TOO

What's a fair without pie??! In honor of this year's anniversary, Natural Grocers has added a limited-edition Pecan Caramel Pie flavored coffee to its robust collection of Natural Grocers Brand Products. Organic and Fair

TradeTM

Certified, this 2024 Anniversary Blend is on sale ($6.99/10 oz) from August 9 – September 7. [vi]

{N}POWER ®

MEMBER GIVEAWAYS & SPECIAL OFFERS

{N}power members will have access to exclusive Anniversary giveaways and specials including:



August 15-17: Free Limited-Edition Reusable Shopping Bag - {N}power members will receive one newly designed limited edition 69th Anniversary reusable bag with purchase.[vii]

August 15-17: Free Chocolate - {N}power members will receive one free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar (all flavors), while supplies last.[viii] August 16:

$5 Friday Deals for {N}power members on featured customer favorites like Spindrift® Fruit Flavored Sparkling Waters (8 pk), Applegate® Select Breakfast Sausages (7 oz) and Bass Brushes® Bass Body Puffs.[ix]

{N}power is Natural Grocers' free rewards program. Join and start saving more by visiting



or texting 'organic' to 303-986-4600. Customers can also join by downloading the Natural Grocers Mobile App on Apple or Google Play.[x]

HEROES IN APRONS FUND

Heroes in Aprons Fund

– Natural Grocers will donate 1% of all sales on

Thursday, August 15,

to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund.[xi]

Established in 2021, this non-profit organization provides financial relief to eligible Natural Grocers good4u

Crew members during times of hardship due to circumstances beyond their control. To learn more about Heroes in Aprons, visit

naturalgrocers/heroes-in-aprons-fund .



Click here for an Anniversary Media Kit , courtesy of Natural Grocers. For media questions, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.

