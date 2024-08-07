Commvault Named A Leader For 13Th Consecutive Time In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Enterprise Backup And Recovery Software Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its most recent report based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a provider of resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions1. Commvault's evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The Commvault Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of data protection and cyber resilience solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of hybrid enterprises. It offers advanced security and AI features to safeguard data against cyber threats, modern backup and recovery capabilities, and integration with leading cloud providers and security partners. By leveraging Commvault's unified approach, organizations can reduce complexity, enhance data visibility, and advance cyber resiliency, all while optimizing costs and improving operational efficiency.

"To be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for 13 consecutive times takes a lot more than luck. We feel it requires a deep understanding of customers' data protection and cyber resilience challenges and the ability to deliver solutions that uniquely address these pain points," said Tim Zonca, Vice President, Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. "We believe what truly sets Commvault apart is the ability to protect more workloads, provide enterprise-grade data protection, offer simple and scalable recovery, and uniquely advance cyber resiliency all on one platform."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

To learn more about Commvault's recognition from Gartner and to read the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report available August 8th, visit: .



Gartner disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

1 Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Michael

Hoeck, Jason Donham, etl. 5 August 2024.

