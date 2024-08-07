MIT Technology Review's Flagship Event, Emtech MIT, Releases Agenda For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In a year dominated by conversations around generative AI and climate change, the emerging event returns this fall to examine the big ideas driving the breakthroughs for business and society

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech MIT , MIT Review's flagship emerging technologies event, returns in-person to the MIT campus, and on September 30-October 1, 2024. The event, historically, is the showcase for the innovative ideas and technologies coming out of business, research, and academia, but also where leaders come for practical guidance during a time when AI and climate are influencing every business decision.

The 2024 program speaks to the accelerated rate of change spurred by advancements in generative AI, climate technologies and the green economy, and computing – three technologies intrinsically tied to the future of business. The agenda for the two-day event will explore the ideas fueling innovation and insights from industry leaders:





Leading with Innovation

| Technology is reshaping the world at a rapid rate and, for some, has surpassed businesses' ability to keep pace. It's clear now that there are two forces that must now be factored into every business decision: AI and climate impact. The Front Lines of Change

| Real-life case studies reveal insights from those at the forefront of technology-driven change. Hear firsthand experiences from individuals and organizations navigating the rapid pace of innovation in real time – how they adapt, overcome challenges, and harness new technologies to drive progress.

In-person attendees get exclusive access to "Before the Breakthroughs," a special set of sessions that will be held inside MIT's classrooms and presented by leading research faculty at the world-renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Speakers

scheduled to present this year at EmTech MIT include:



Ray

Kurzweil,

Principal Researcher and AI Visionary,

Google

Riki Banerjee , Chief Technology Officer, Synchron

RJ Scaringe , Founder and CEO, Rivian Ian

Waitz , Vice President of Research, MIT

For more than 20 years, EmTech MIT has brought together those creating, funding, and implementing big ideas to ask complex questions, have fearless discussions, and uncover tomorrow's headlines today. Attendees experience MIT Technology Review's award-winning journalism brought to life on the MIT campus through thought-provoking interviews, Q&A sessions, interactive deep dive presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities in an intimate setting that fosters lasting connections with peers. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, live chat, and more. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration .

To secure your spot and join us, visit EmTechMIT and register today. Members of the press may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected] .

Presenting Partners

EmTech MIT Presenting Partners include the Michigan Economic Development Corporation , whose mission is to achieve long-term economic prosperity for Michiganders by investing in communities, enabling the growth of good jobs, and promoting Michigan's strong image worldwide; and Kyndryl , a company designing, building, managing, and modernizing the mission-critical technology systems that the world depends on every day. For additional partnership opportunities, contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected] .

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review

is an independent media company owned by

MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become

the

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world.

