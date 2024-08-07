Global Online Shopping Trends 2024: Market Is Expected To Grow 22.5% Between 2024 To 2028, To £3,119.4 Billion - Electrical Purchases Account For 65.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shopping Trends: Shopping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in global online shopping, covering the consumer insights driving online shopping by country, dynamics and the impact of new on the online retail channel

Technological advancements will boost non-essential online spend

Younger generations drive online sales and are more open to AR

Expansion by international players threatens to diminish domestic ecommerce sales

Scope



The global online market is expected to grow 22.5% between 2024 to 2028, to

Electrical purchases have the highest percentage of online sales across all sectors globally at 65.3%

49.4% of respondents in China agreed they would use AR to choose which item to buy Pessimism towards the usefulness of chatbot answers is highest among consumers in Spain (53.5%) and the United States (53.1%)

Reasons to Buy



Understand the current and future trends impacting and creating opportunities for online retailers in the global market, and how competitors are enhancing their online capabilities

Discover how consumers like to shop online by sector and their sentiment towards new technology in online retailing Uncover how consumers across six global countries expect their spending habits online to change in the next three months by age

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Trends Within Online Shopping

Consumer Insights Methodology & Contacts

Companies Featured



Amazon

Apple

Co-op

Decathlon

Desenio

e.l.f

FY!

HaptX

J.Crew

Lowes

Obess AR

Shein

Temu Walmart

