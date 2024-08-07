(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The RF GaN Device is seeing a notable expansion because of technological improvements and rising need for high-frequency, high-power applications, especially in 5G networks and aerospace and defense industries.” Austin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Sizing: The RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Share is expected to be valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 7.84 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2024-2032.



Panasonic Corporation NXP Semiconductor "Surging Demand for RF GaN Semiconductor Devices Driven by 5G Expansion and Aerospace Applications" The RF GaN semiconductor device market is expected to experience considerable expansion due to the growing use of high-performance electronic devices. The GaN semiconductor devices are distinguished by their outstanding features, including high electron mobility, wide bandgap, and high thermal conductivity. Therefore, these devices are advantageous to use in applications that require high power and high frequency, and they include 5G networks, aerospace, and defense systems. The use of 5G technology requires high-frequency components that are capable of handling large data rates with minimal latency. Furthermore, the utilization of RF GaN technology is becoming more prevalent in the aerospace and defense industries for sophisticated radar systems, satellite communication, and electronic warfare, leading to an increase in market growth. In 2022 the rise of fifth-generational 5G networks has been tremendous with nearly half a billion blazed connections and a sturdy impulse in 2023. Throughout 2022 the global 5G connections skyrocketed to 1.05 billion and they are expected to reach 5.9 billion by 2027. RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.34 billion Market Size in 20 32 USD 7.84 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 21.7% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver

The growing demand for RF GaN devices in manufacturing IT and telecommunications equipment. Gallium nitride's potential use in 5G infrastructure.

"GaN-On-SiC Dominates 2023 RF GaN Market; GaN-On-Silicon Expected to Accelerate Growth Through 2032"

The GaN-On-SiC segment held the major market share of around 45% in 2023. GaN-on-SiC combines the super electronic properties of GaN, such as high electron mobility and large bandgap, with the additional features of high thermal capacity and high breakdown voltage of SiC. This combination results in highly reliable, robust, and efficient RF GaN devices, making it suitable for high power and high-frequency operations in applications like 5G networks, radar, and satellite communication systems.

The GaN-on-Silicon segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during 2024-2032. Its benefits include lower cost and the potential for larger wafer sizes, making it cost-effective and suitable for implementing high-frequency functions in various devices. The developed silicon production process also supports the growth of this segment.

“North America Leads RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market in 2023”

The North American RF GaN Semiconductor Device market led in 2023, accounting for over 40% of the market share, as the region has a well-established base in technology and telecommunication infrastructure. The growing number of investments in research and development and the flourishing 5G wireless network will augment the demand for GaN-based power amplifiers and other devices, thus ensuring higher data rates and lower latencies.

The Asia-Pacific RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market is also projected to be the fastest-growing market, increasing at the best CAGR from 2024 to 2032, because of the rapid pace of telecommunications development, massive 5G deployment, as well as wide applications in the consumer and enterprise markets, automotive, and industrial sectors. Finally, China is expected to possess the most important market share, while India is likely to be the fastest-growing CPV market in the region.

Recent Developments:



Wolfspeed a Cree Company announced a new line of GaN-on-Silicon devices for industrial applications in February 2024. The line provides cost-effective solutions with improved operating capacities, hence meeting the continually increasing demands of industrial automation and IoT.

NXP Semiconductors introduced GaN-based RF transistors in April 2024 specifically for wireless infrastructure. The transistor shows better output power, wide bandwidth, and good efficiency, hence is essential for the continuous expansion of the 5G network. MACOM Technology Solutions developed a new range of GaN power amplifiers in May 2024 for satellite communication. The company announced its high power and efficiency, which are vital for the reliable operation of satellites.

