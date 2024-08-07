Germany denounces Israeli finance minister’s remarks justifying starvation in Gaza

(MENAFN) Germany has strongly condemned Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich's recent comments justifying the starvation of civilians in Gaza. At a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, Foreign spokesman Sebastian Fischer labeled Smotrich's remarks as "completely unacceptable and outrageous," affirming Germany's commitment to alleviating the suffering of people in Gaza. Fischer emphasized that protecting civilians, including ensuring their access to essential resources like water and food, is a fundamental principle of international humanitarian law, making Smotrich's statements even more egregious.



Smotrich's controversial remarks, made on Monday during a conference hosted by Israel Hayom daily, suggested that the potential death of two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from hunger could be "justified and moral." He argued that while such a situation might be deemed morally justifiable, it would be impractical and unacceptable in the current global context, given the need for international legitimacy in wartime actions.



Fischer also noted that the Israeli finance minister's comments would likely draw scrutiny from international legal bodies. When asked if Smotrich's statements could be considered indicative of genocidal intent, Fischer indicated that such statements would be closely monitored by institutions like The Hague, where matters of this nature are assessed.



Amnesty International has criticized Israel for not complying with the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) rulings to prevent genocide, accusing the country of obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, Israel has imposed a severe blockade on the Gaza Strip, pushing the region's population towards a dire humanitarian crisis.

