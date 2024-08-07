China-Vietnam freight train service experiences 16-fold surge

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of 2024, the China-Vietnam freight train service saw a remarkable surge in shipments, with a total of 6,850 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers transported from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This represents a 16-fold increase compared to the same period last year, according to China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. The substantial growth underscores the rising importance and efficiency of this cross-border transportation route.



July alone saw the shipment of 1,922 TEU containers, surpassing the total shipment volume recorded for the entire first quarter of this year. This sharp increase highlights the growing demand and operational success of the freight train service. Launched at the end of November 2017, the China-Vietnam freight train service has evolved significantly, with the number of trains increasing from fewer than five per month to a steady three trains per week.



Initially, goods such as PVC were exported to Vietnam by sea, but businesses have shifted to using the China-Vietnam freight train due to its punctuality and convenience. Zhu Shiqiang, a business manager at Sinotrans Guangxi Co., Ltd., noted that the train service has cut transportation time by three to five days, enhancing efficiency and facilitating better market access in the ASEAN region. The improved logistics have been particularly beneficial for exporting large quantities of chemical products to Vietnam.



China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. has continued to enhance the China-Vietnam freight train service by tapping into trade sources from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This strategic expansion has helped establish a new and effective cross-border logistics channel, streamlining the export process for goods from the Greater Bay Area to Vietnam and further strengthening regional trade connections.

