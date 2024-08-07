(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capturiant and Mitorn announce first South American carbon exchange franchise in Argentina and Paraguay

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capturiant , the world's first energy-derived carbon credit and environmental asset authenticator, registry, and regulated exchange, is pleased to announce the establishment of its first South American franchise in Argentina and Paraguay, in partnership with Mitorn , a Boston-based company with deep connections and expertise in the region. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding access to open-access environments for the purchase, sale, trading, and retirement of high-quality carbon credits and other environmental assets.Capturiant operates on a regulated private-sector model to provide standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost services to an inefficient, nontransparent, and outdated industry. Capturiant's financially regulated staff is fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. With this skill set, Capturiant is enhancing the administration and risk management of carbon credits and other ESG instruments.Mitorn, a consulting and boutique investment firm that specializes in developing and commercializing new markets, will bring its understanding of Latin America and ability to navigate the complexity of the local markets to help Capturiant deliver on its mission to providing trust and transparency to the carbon credit industry globally.Brett Reed, Vice Chairman of Mitorn, stated“Capturiant stands apart from other registries and exchanges in its dedication to efficiency, transparency, and bringing financial industry best practices to the environmental asset sector.” He also noted that Capturiant is unique in its emphasis on engineered solutions beyond traditional nature-based carbon credit projects. James C. Row, Founder and CEO of Capturiant, said“We are excited to work with Mitorn's knowledgeable and experienced team to expand investment opportunities in South American carbon credit projects.”Capturiant and Mitorn are poised to create a paradigm shift in the carbon credit industry in Argentina, a nation increasingly emphasizing sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. This collaboration will give Argentinian entities broad access to a diverse range of environmental assets through Capturiant's advanced platform, fostering a more sustainable future in one of South America's most dynamic economies. The establishment of this franchise marks the continued expansion of Capturiant's global footprint, following successful franchise launches in Asia this year and additional franchisees expected to be established in the Americas in the coming months.About CapturiantCapturiant, a subsidiary of Entoro, LLC, is a global environmental asset authenticator, registry, and exchange operating on a regulated private sector model utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and warranty coverage. The Capturiant team consists of financially regulated and highly experienced staff fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. Bringing standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower cost services to an inefficient and outdated industry, credits are digitized and custodied on the Capturiant platform, enabling global transactions. Compliance expertise provides the level of trust and transparency issuers, investors, buyers, and sellers need throughout the entire environmental asset class.About MitornMitorn is a dynamic company focused on enhancing global market access for its clients through strategic relationships, robust sales distribution networks, and targeted equity investments. Specializing in sectors such as healthcare, specialty foods, AgTech, and infrastructure, Mitorn leverages its extensive expertise to support commercial distribution, sales, and capital introductions, fostering significant market growth and innovation.

