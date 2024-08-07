Leading Technology Provider Bentek Recognized For Best-In-Class Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek®, the only benefits administration provider with a singular focus on the public sector market, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as both a 2024 5-Star and by Insurance Business and a 2024 Top 10 Employee Benefits Solution Provider by HR Outlook. These prestigious awards highlight Bentek's enduring commitment to delivering the best client-inspired software solutions for the state, local government, and education (SLED) industry.

With an unparalleled commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by public sector organizations, Bentek customizes its software platform to meet the specific needs of its clients. This client-first approach ensures successful implementations and effective solutions that streamline and enhance productivity for benefits administrators in government and education.

A standout of Bentek's success is its white-glove service strategy, which serves as an industry benchmark for excellence. Bentek ensures that customers receive unmatched assistance through specialized service teams and expert coaching during onboarding and renewal processes. The company's promise of same-day response and access to live support further demonstrates its commitment to creating dependable, long-lasting relationships with its clients.

"We are overjoyed to be recognized for these awards," said Julie Fink, President of

Bentek. "They are a testament to how Bentek's team is driving transformation through superior client service and product performance for an underserved market, government and education. I am proud of our team's accomplishments and am excited to see where Bentek is headed."

Bentek's platform integrates seamlessly with ERP, HR, and payroll systems, reducing administrative overhead and eliminating the need for multiple systems and workarounds. This integration ensures smooth operations and boosts productivity, providing clients with a reliable, efficient benefits administration experience.

Bentek's client-centric approach is reflected in its impressive Net Promoter Score of 84+ and a client retention rate of 98.5%. The company's dedication to providing year-round consulting services, best practice education, and continuous support has set the industry benchmark for excellence.

About Bentek:

Bentek is the only benefits administration and enrollment software with a singular focus on the state, local, and education (SLED) market, with nearly two decades of focused experience delivering technology solutions designed specifically to manage the complexities of municipalities, education institutions, and state governments.



Bentek creates customized, client-specific solutions using automation, integration, and engagement, to make benefit administration simple and efficient.

We help our clients provide their employees and retirees with a single platform for benefits enrollment, management, and education.

