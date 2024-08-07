Fairmont Nile City Hotel: Blazing A Trail Toward A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairmont Nile City Hotel is a firm believer in the power of corporate social responsibility to drive positive change.

- Frank Naboulsi, General Manager of Fairmont Nile City Hotel SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe recently awarded Fairmont Nile City Hotel its inaugural certification. Fairmont Nile City Hotel, a leading luxury hotel in Cairo, is proud to announce its unwavering dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. With a vision to revolutionize the hospitality industry's approach to sustainability, the hotel has embarked on a transformative journey to set a new standard in sustainable practices. Through innovative initiatives and bold commitments, Fairmont Nile City Hotel is blazing a trail towards a more sustainable future, solidifying its position as a sustainability leader in the region.Frank Naboulsi, General Manager of Fairmont Nile City Hotel said, "We are honored to receive the Green Globe Certification, a testament to our relentless pursuit of sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility.""Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond mere compliance; it is ingrained in our DNA. We strive to be at the vanguard of environmental stewardship, inspiring other organizations and individuals to join us on this transformative journey. This certification is a testament to the tireless efforts of our passionate team, partners, and guests who have embraced our commitment to sustainability," added Magdi Gamil, Hotel Manager of Fairmont Nile City Hotel.Leading the Way in Sustainable Practices: A Paradigm ShiftFairmont Nile City Hotel has set a new standard for sustainable practices. Recognizing the urgent need to address the global plastic pollution crisis, the hotel has taken bold measures to reduce plastic waste. By completely eliminating plastic amenities in guest rooms and plastic products in restaurants, Fairmont Nile City Hotel has charted a course towards a plastic-free future. The replacement of plastic items such as slippers, key cards, and toothbrushes with non-plastic alternatives showcases the hotel's unwavering commitment to sustainability and its determination to be at the forefront of the eco-conscious movement.Pioneering Waste Management: A Testament to Environmental StewardshipFairmont Nile City Hotel prioritizes effective waste management for a greener future. Through partnerships with certified recycling companies, the hotel responsibly handles waste disposal which includes food waste, oil, plastics and more. The hotel works with Al-Manara Al-Khadraa Trading for oil recycling and an on-site digester is used at the restaurant for all organic waste. Waste segregation practices within the hotel and innovative tracking systems, like the Winnow Food Waste Management device, showcase the hotel's commitment to waste reduction and a circular economy. Noteworthy activities include supporting the 57357 Cancer Hospital Kids Fun Day to provide joy and support to young patients; collaborating with the Egypt Food Bank for Ramadan Charity Meals and ensuring access to nutritious meals for vulnerable individuals; organizing the Baheya Breast Cancer Hospital Fundraising Event to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment and research; conducting blood donation drives to save lives; bringing smiles and hope to children in need through orphanage visits, and sponsoring the Dawayer Cultural Event to celebrate diversity and cultural heritage. These initiatives exemplify Fairmont Nile City Hotel's resolute commitment to creating a more compassionate, equitable, and sustainable world.About Fairmont Nile CityFairmont Nile City is nestled between the two towers of Nile City complex - one of the most prestigious office and retail developments in Cairo that includes a number of high-end shops, gourmet restaurants and movie theatres. With a panoramic view of the Nile, undistracted sense of privacy, and authentic local overtones, the 540-room Fairmont Nile City offers its guests the ultimate unwinding experience amidst exclusive business settings and dedicated service professionals.About FairmontFairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations worldwide, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale's energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 70 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic and distinctive hotels in the world. 