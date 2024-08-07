More than 10,043 Palestinian pupils get murdered since October 7

(MENAFN) The of Education has released harrowing statistics detailing the profound impact of Israeli aggression on Palestinian students since October 7, 2023. According to their report, a staggering 10,043 students have lost their lives or sustained injuries amidst the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



In Gaza alone, the toll stands at more than 9,936 students killed and 15,897 injured. In the West Bank, 107 students lost their lives, with 526 others injured. The violence has also claimed the lives of 504 teachers and administrators, while leaving 3,426 others wounded across both regions. Additionally, over 117 educators have been detained in the West Bank.



The Ministry highlighted the extensive damage inflicted upon educational infrastructure, noting that 119 government schools in Gaza were severely damaged, and 62 completely destroyed. Furthermore, 191 government and UNRWA-affiliated schools were bombed and vandalized. In the realm of higher education, approximately 20 universities in Gaza sustained severe damage, with 31 buildings completely destroyed and 57 partially damaged.



In the West Bank, 69 schools were subjected to vandalism, and universities faced repeated raids. The cumulative effect has deprived more than 620,000 students in Gaza, including 39,000 high school students, of access to education. Moreover, the psychological trauma and challenging health conditions faced by students in these conflict zones add to the humanitarian crisis gripping Palestinian communities.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108527169