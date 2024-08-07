Harris announces Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate

(MENAFN) In a pivotal move for her 2024 presidential campaign, nominee Kamala Harris has announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate. Despite not being a widely recognized figure nationally, Walz's background and career make him a notable choice for the role. Following the announcement, Walz expressed his deep honor at being selected by Harris.



Tim Walz, aged 60, hails from Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 1989. His diverse career spans both military service and public office. Walz’s journey began in Congress, where he served from 2007 to 2019. In 2019, he was elected as the governor of Minnesota, a position he successfully defended in the 2022 election. His leadership extends to his role as chair of the Democratic Governors Association.



Before his political career, Walz had a distinguished 24-year service in the Army National Guard, joining at the age of 17. His commitment to public service also includes his time as an educator. Walz began his teaching career on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where he met his wife Gwen. He continued teaching in China and later at a high school in Minnesota.



Walz’s entry into politics was sparked by his volunteer work for Massachusetts Senator John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign. This move followed an experience at a rally for then-President George W. Bush, where Walz’s friend was turned away for wearing a Kerry sticker, motivating him to become politically active.



Walz’s broad experience in education, military service, and both legislative and executive roles adds a unique dimension to the Harris campaign, offering a blend of practical leadership and public service.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108526992