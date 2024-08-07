Prague sentences mercenary to seven years in prison over looting in Ukraine

(MENAFN) A 27-year-old Czech national, Filip Siman, has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a Prague court for looting in the Ukrainian towns of Bucha and Irpin. Siman, who served as a mercenary with the ‘Carpathian Sich’ unit during the early stages of the Ukraine conflict, was convicted despite his claim that he was merely following orders.



Siman, who had publicly boasted on social about "liberating" the possessions of civilians and fallen soldiers, was found guilty based on evidence and witness testimonies presented in court. Judge Hana Krestynova of the Prague City Court emphasized that the personal belongings he appropriated, even from demolished homes or abandoned properties, were not his to take, regardless of the circumstances.



In addition to the looting charges, Siman faced accusations of serving in foreign armed forces. However, the court acquitted him of this charge. Prosecutor Martin Bily explained that Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and former President Milos Zeman had previously promised exemptions to Czech volunteers fighting in Ukraine, making a conviction on this count potentially unjust.



Judge Krestynova acknowledged Siman’s technical guilt but noted that a conviction for serving in foreign armed forces would be problematic given the Czech Republic’s public support for Ukraine and the prior assurances made by top Czech officials. This case marks the first criminal conviction in the Czech Republic related to the conflict in Ukraine, reflecting the complex legal and political dimensions surrounding foreign involvement in the war.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108526973