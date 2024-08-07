CALDWELL, N.J., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are preparing their underwriters for an uptick in personal injury applications over the coming months. With summer kicking off and crowds of people out and about, Legal Bay is gearing up to process yet another season of increased personal injury claims as quickly as possible-most within 48 hours.

You can sue a venue if you or a family member has been injured on the premises due to negligence on the part of the business owners. Amusement parks, water parks, traveling carnivals, or boardwalks are not exempt from liability just because they are large establishments with lots of moving parts. Failure to mark potential slip and fall areas, inadequately trained staff and ride operators, failure to properly maintain rides or park grounds, insufficient emergency services, and other attraction-related hazards can be risky for unsuspecting visitors, leading to injury and sometimes death.

Even catching a game at the ballpark or concert at the sports complex can end in unnecessary tragedy if an injury should occur. The same types of negligence standards would apply: undertrained staff, unmarked slip and fall hazards, and improperly maintained premises. However, these venues have added possibilities for injury: errant fly balls or rowdy fellow fans invading your personal space. Should any of the above result in injury, you may be eligible for compensation.

Most cases would classify as personal injury lawsuits or premise liability lawsuits, and damages would be paid according to the extent of one's injuries. A personal injury attorney would need to prove negligence in order for you to win your case, but payouts may be enough to cover medical costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Legal-Bay is prepared to accommodate plaintiffs who would rather opt for presettlement funding rather than wait out the endless months until their personal injury case can see the inside of a courtroom. Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit loan funding companies in the industry, and they offer a lightning-fast approval process; most clients can expect to receive cash in hand within 48-hours of applying.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "Preventable, tragic injuries happen when profits take priority over the safety of people's well-being. For plaintiffs that have been injured, they may find themselves embroiled in a lawsuit instead of just enjoying their summer like originally planned. Legal Bay fights for personal injury victims, ensuring they get the compensation they have coming to them right now without having to wait."

Legal-Bay remains vigilant in assisting clients with their personal injury claims. However, Legal-Bay handles all other types of cases including motor vehicle accidents, sexual assault or abuse, medical malpractice, worker's comp, dog bites, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

