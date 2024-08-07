Nepal Helicopter Crash: Five People, Including Four Chinese Passengers Killed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) All five people on board died after an Air Dynasty helicopter crashed in the Shivpuri area of Nuwakot district in Nepal, on Wednesday.

The pilot of the chopper also died in the crash.

Police have recovered bodies from the crash site in Ward No 7 of Shivapuri Rural Municipality. However, one body is charred beyond recognition.

The incident took place when the Air Dynasty helicopter, 9N-AJD, which took off from Kathmandu at 1:54 pm, was en route to Rasuwa from Kathmandu.

The helicopter lost contact just three minutes after take-off.

Four Chinese were among those killed, reported AFP quoting police.

"All five people aboard including the pilot are dead," Nepal Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.