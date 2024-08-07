Gartner's Software Advice Acclaims Eventcombo- As The 'Frontrunner' For Registration Software

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Calgary, Alberta, 23 July 2024: Eventcombo is proud to announce its inclusion in the FrontRunners for Registration Software report for 2024 by Software Advice. The Calgary-based event provider earned this recognition from Software Advice, a Gartner Digital Markets company. Software Advice awarded the title to Eventcombo registration software based on authentic user feedback and insights.



This recognition in Software Advice's report highlights that Eventcombo's registration solution excels in both usability and customer satisfaction- the two major criteria used by Software Advice to evaluate products for the FrontRunner category.



The position validates Eventcombo's ability to offer high value to its customer base, consisting of professionals in the events industry.



Eventcombo's team is delighted with this news. Jaya Janwani, the Marketing Head of the company, says, "It's an honor for us to have been recognized by Software Advice FrontRunners for Registration Software report. We feel grateful for our hard work getting acknowledged in this manner. The mention in this report has strengthened our resolve to consistently work on providing the best quality registration solution with round-the-clock technical support."



Users of Eventcombo have consistently praised the platform for its user-centric design, outstanding customer support, value for money, and custom functionalities, resulting in a complete 5-star rating.



The Criteria for Evaluation



The FrontRunners report showcases subjective opinions of user feedback along with data applied against a well-defined methodology.



Here are the scoring factors basis which the products are mentioned in the report:



Average of ratings by users for the solution's features and useability.



Average of ratings for customer support, value for money, and how likely end-users are to recommend the product.



A minimum of 20 authentic user reviews. These must be posted two years before computing the ratio.



The result of this report and Eventcombo's mention in it shows that the registration solution is valuable for its simplicity and user-friendliness. At the same time, being an all-in-one event management platform, it has other robust features and functionalities that make it effortless for event organizers to manage events optimally.





About Software Advice



Software Advice is a part of Gartner Digital Markets. It helps business owners and professionals navigate the complex market of software and make well-informed buying choices. The platform has industry-specific advisors who guide users through the selection process. In addition, users receive personalized software recommendations. Software Advice was founded in 2005. Since then, it has helped more than 800,000 business professionals find the right software to automate tasks or streamline certain critical processes. It features over 780,000 verified user reviews. Thus, people using it can be assured about the efficacy of their technology decisions.



About Eventcombo



Eventcombo is an award-winning event technology provider. The award-winning all-in-one platform enables event organizers and planners to streamline their journeys of managing the event end-to-end. The company was founded in 2015 to empower event planners and organizers to embrace digital technology for managing events. The various features in Eventcombo simplify tasks associated with event registration, ticketing, on-site checking, and attendee engagement. Eventcombo has several software solutions to ease the complexity involved in promoting events, setting up registration, and community engagement. It functions in an unlimited model, allowing planners to cater to unlimited attendees and use an array of supported integrations. Eventcombo supports everything, from pre-event promotion to post-event analysis.



To learn more about the software or its features, visit eventcombo.

