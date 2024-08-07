Viral Video: Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Rs 3.30 Lakh Saint Laurent Tote Bag

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora has always been open about her preferences. The was recently photographed in the city, dressed casually in a white shirt and shorts. She completed the ensemble with high wedge heels and black glares. Her big arrival with a Saint Laurent Tote Bag stole the show. She flaunted the purse, which cost Rs 3.30 lakh. The leather bag attracted the attention of photographers, and many people posted videos of it.

In one of the videos released by paparazzi, she is seen taking over a call and waking outside a building. As she gets into her car, she gestures to her supporters while displaying the beautiful luggage.



Also Read:

Subhashree viral video: Know all about 17-year-old influencer from Odisha

The video captioned, "What do global superstars like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Kravitz and Rosé from Blackpink have in common? They're all carrying this one massive, can-fit-the-universe tote bag from Saint Laurent."

Within hours, a video of Malaika around the city with the expensive luggage became popular on the internet. Many people left comments. While some applauded the actress, others criticised her.



One of the users wrote, Holding 3 lakh bag but can't afford a freaking trousers or something." Another user commented, "It doesn't look more than Rs 300,"

Third user commented, "Itna to mujhpe karja hai pata nahi is janam main de paunga kya nahi." "3 lacs 6 mahine ki pagar meri", comment reads.

Also Read:

Graceful Drape to Flattering Silhouette: 6 ways how sarees enhance a woman's look

Despite the barrage of negative responses, Malaika has persevered and shined on the streets of Mumbai. Previously, she was in the headlines for personal reasons. The actress reportedly split up with her lover, Arjun Kapoor. However, neither of the two have confirmed this.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on Hotstar Specials in 2022 with her program Moving in With Malaika.

