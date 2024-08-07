Cisdem Pdfmaster V6.5.0 Introduces AI-Powered Solution And Performance Enhancements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cisdem released its latest version 6.5.0 of PDFMaster, one of the top-ranked PDF editor on the market. This version enhances AI-powered features like PDF summarizing, translating, rewriting, and proofread. The new feature enables users to decipher long and complex PDF information quickly, extract key insights on topics, translate PDF files directly, do spelling checks and effortlessly enhance document clarity and coherence.



"As the demands for AI-powered PDF editing and managing experiences grow, we are constantly coding and testing how can we integrate AI into our PDFMaster," said Edward Riley, Cisdem's PDF project manager. "Redesigned from the ground up, Cisdem PDFMaster comes with a brand new interface and greatly enhanced it's performing fluency, it significantly reduce the time users spent in manually reviewing and editing PDF files, leading to increased productivity, faster and more predictable workflows, and a more satisfying experience."



Cisdem PDFMaster's AI-enabled capabilities include:

Gain deep insights into PDF document using AI summarize.

Translate PDF files directly.

Ensure quality with AI grammar and spelling checks.

Enhance document clarity and coherence with AI rewriting.



Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster

1. Edit text and images directly

Edit native and scanned PDF documents without formatting loss, directly click to edit text and images in PDF files just like the same way one edit a word document.



2. Read and annotate PDF files easily

Comes with multiple display modes and preset reading themes to relieve eye strain. Support Text to speech, and comes with a full set of PDF annotating tools like: add notes, shapes, signatures, comments, attachments, links, or stamps to the PDF, also highlight, underline, strike-through text.



3. Convert, create and combine PDF

Export PDF file as MS Office, CSV, RTF, Text, HTML, PDF/A or Image format, with original formatting kept. Create PDF files and support batch/partial conversion. Plus, combining multiple files into a PDF also works.



4. OCR PDF

Recognize text in scanned PDFs, paper documents and images to searchable and editable PDFs with advanced OCR engine. It offers accurate results and supports 90+ languages.



5. Make and edit fillable PDF forms

Quickly build fillable digital forms by adding interactive fields. Edit forms and fill forms in a breeze.



6. Organize pages

Quickly rotate, move, delete, split, replace, extract or insert pages to PDF. Rearrange or reorder PDF pages by dragging it to a new position.



7. Compress PDF to smaller size

Use 4 preset filters: Low, Medium, High and Custom to make PDFs smaller in size.



8. Protect and secure

Protect PDFs with user/owner passwords, Add redaction, watermarks, digital signatures or bates numbers.



9. Compare two similar documents

Quickly identify the text differences between two similar PDF documents and highlight changes in different colors.



10. PDF Measuring

Accurately measure distance, areas, perimeter, angles in PDF with ease.



Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDFMaster can be downloaded at (for Windows), (for Mac). And people can purchase their full version from or



Cisdem PDFMaster is currently hosting Summer Holiday Sale event, offering up to 30% off, Now users can get a one-year license for $49.99 or a one-time license for $79.99 and enjoy free upgrades. To know more about PDFMaster, please visit





About Cisdem

Cisdem is an information technology company specializing in software development since 2014. They offer solutions in utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and mobile tools to customers in over 160 countries. Their mission is to simplify and enhance users' lives and workflows through continuous R&D, regular updates, and exceptional customer support. For more details, please visit

Company :-Cisdem

User :- Peter Willians

Email :...