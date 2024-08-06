(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A highly precise RX9 Hellfire rocket was used in the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, according to Colonel Hatem Saber, former commander of the Egyptian Army's 777 unit.

Saber told Daily News Egypt that the RX9, an advanced version of the AGM-114 Hellfire, is known for its accuracy and limited collateral damage due to its sophisticated guidance system and restricted blast radius.

He outlined key features of the missile, including its pinpoint accuracy, concentrated explosion, and laser guidance system. Weighing over 45 kilograms, the RX9 requires precise intelligence for deployment and can penetrate more than 45 kilograms of metal before detonation.

The missile is equipped with six blades designed to penetrate the target before exploding, ensuring maximum lethality for individuals nearby.

Multiple conflicting accounts of Haniyeh assassination have emerged:

The Iranian government claims a cross-border, satellite-guided missile was used, suggesting no breach of internal security.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard contends a shoulder-fired RPG or Strela missile was employed, indicating potential security lapses at Haniyeh's residence.

A CIA report suggests a bomb was planted in Haniyeh's bedroom, pointing to possible internal betrayal.

Israel asserts a precision-guided Hellfire missile, likely the RX9, was used, highlighting a significant breach in the security system surrounding Haniyeh's residence.

Saber's analysis of these conflicting reports suggests a deliberate strategy of“information overload” aimed at creating confusion and diverting attention from the true motives behind the assassination. This tactic, he argues, serves to obscure the identities of the perpetrators and their objectives.

The use of such advanced weaponry in a targeted assassination raises questions about the sophistication of the operation and its potential geopolitical implications.

As investigations continue, the conflicting narratives surrounding Haniyeh's death underscore the complex and often opaque nature of high-profile targeted killings in the region.