Gov't Prepared To Deal With Any Eventuality Amid Regional Tensions - Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti cabinet reviewed the precautions set by each agency to address the accelerated developments of the security situation in the Middle East region.

At the beginning of the cabinet meeting, held at Bayan Palace on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the ministers were apprised of the messages to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber from leaders of some friendly countries.

The ministers reviewed the preparations made by their respective ministries to tackle any eventuality relating to the security and military escalations in the region, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji.

The discussion focused on ways to secure the basic services and needs of the citizens and residents, ensure smooth operation of all public utilities, and protect the safety and stability of the country, he said following the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and other officials of his ministry briefed the meeting on a number of agreements and MoUs signed by Kuwait, on one hand, and some friendly countries, and regional and international organizations, on the other.

Al-Yahya made a presentation on the progress of the implementation of agreements on cooperation with China in such areas as clean energy, waste recycling, infrastructure of sewage treatment plants, and the development of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Seaport and the free economic zones.

The cabinet decided to set up an interagency committee, led by Al-Yahya and consisting of representatives of competent agencies, to follow up the implementation of the agreements on cooperation and report to the cabinet on a monthly basis.

The cabinet tasked the joint ministerial ad hoc committee on legal and economic affairs with mull the possibility of cancelling or merging some government bodies with a view to rationalizing expenditure, ending overlaps and addressing imbalances of the administrative system.

The committee is required to present a report to the cabinet in a month from now.

The cabinet, after reviewing the recommendations of the ministerial committee on economic affairs regarding Kuwait national industrial strategy 2035, tasked the Public Authority for Industry with accelerating the implementation of the strategy. (end)

gb







MENAFN06082024000071011013ID1108524826