Truinsights Into Xylitol: The Dangers Behind Common Sugar Substitutes For Pets

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xylitol, also known as birch sugar, wood sugar, or birch bark extract, is a sugar substitute product commonly found in foods labeled“sugar free”,“no sugar added”,“reduced sugar”,“diabetic friendly” and other related products. Though the ingredient is safe for humans1, ingestion of even a small amount of this sweetener can be deadly for dogs and cats.



With over 20 years of pet health data, Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, has explored its veterinary invoice data to look at data trends for xylitol related claims and provides details on the toxicity of xylitol for pets and prevention tips for keeping them safe.

Why is Xylitol Dangerous for Pets?

When ingested by cats and dogs, xylitol can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), seizures, liver failure, and even death. Pets absorb the sugar substitute rapidly, which causes an exaggerated release of insulin from the pancreas 3-7 times higher than normally released to metabolize regular sugar. The excessive insulin then enters the bloodstream and causes a severe low blood sugar response (hypoglycemia) within a few minutes to an hour after ingestion. This large drop in blood sugar and release of insulin from the pancreas can also cause liver damage that may be permanent or even fatal.

Even very small amounts can be significantly harmful. As little as 0.1 g/kg can cause hypoglycemia, and 0.25-0.5 g/kg can cause liver damage. Most chewing gum contains anywhere from 0.2-1.0 grams of xylitol per piece, so a single piece of gum can cause hypoglycemia in a 20lb. dog, and 2-4 pieces of gum could cause liver damage or liver failure.

Trupanion Data Trends on Xylitol

In looking at Trupanion North American data from 2019 to 2023, Trupanion saw 1,927 total xylitol related claims, with 385 claims each year on average. The average claim amount for xylitol was $733, while the highest claim we saw was $4,365, a Morkie in Massachusetts in 2022. Most of our xylitol claims occur between December to March, with two other high points in August and October.







Top 5 Dog Breeds Claiming for Xylitol



Labrador Retriever

Australian Labradoodle

Goldendoodle

Labradoodle French Bulldog



Top 5 States in North America for Xylitol Claims



Massachusetts

Washington

Florida

California New York



Xylitol Prevention & Safety Tips

If your pet has ingested xylitol, or is exhibiting worrisome signs and symptoms, seek immediate medical attention from your veterinarian. Common signs of ingestion of xylitol ingestion are vomiting, weakness, seizures, poor coordination or difficulty walking (ataxia), or tremors.

Depending on when the xylitol was ingested, a veterinarian may induce vomiting to prevent further absorption. Further treatment will depend on lab results and clinical signs, but can include hospitalization for serial blood sugar monitoring, IV fluid therapy, activated charcoal administration (to absorb stomach contents and prevent further absorption into the blood stream), administration of liver protectants, and other supportive medications and care as needed.

“The best prevention is to be aware of common sources of xylitol and keep them out of reach and in a safe place,” says veterinarian and Trupanion General Manager, Dr. Stephen Rose, BVSc (Hons1) M Infotech CVA ACVCHM.“Xylitol is found in more products than you might think, including many products that we use regularly including gum, candies, cough syrup, liquid Benadryl, mouthwash, lattes, and even peanut butter. Check your labels for not just xylitol but also the many other names it's commonly listed as (birch sugar, wood sugar, or birch bark extract) and when in doubt, never feed your pets anything that isn't clearly labeled as safe for pets.”

