Evercommerce Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenue of $177.4 million, an increase of 4.3% compared to $170.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Reported revenue includes $2.7 million from the international assets, which were fully divested on July 1, 2024.

Subscription and transaction fee revenue of $137.0 million, an increase of 5.2% compared to $130.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss was $3.4 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net loss of $0.9 million, or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $38.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“EverCommerce reported revenue that exceeded the top end of our guidance range and Adjusted EBITDA that exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range, underscoring strong results in the quarter,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce's Founder and CEO.“2024 remains a transition year, in which we will continue to balance growth with profitability while investing in our transformation initiatives to benefit 2025 and beyond.”

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Share Repurchases

On May 21, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a $50.0 million increase in the previously announced stock repurchase authorization and extended the authorization through December 31, 2025. The total authorization since the repurchase program began allows for the purchase up to $200.0 million in shares of the Company's common stock.

The Company repurchased and retired 2.5 million shares of common stock for approximately $24.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, $54.0 million remained available under the Repurchase Program.

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. This program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion. The Company expects to fund repurchases with cash on hand.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 6, 2024, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024. Note that the revenue guidance excludes now-divested fitness assets.

Third Quarter 2024:



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $172 million to $176 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $39 million to $42 million.

Full Year 2024:



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $676 million to $696 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $167 million to $176 million.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the measures and efforts of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. It is important to note that these charges could be material to EverCommerce's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 690,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our future operations and financial results, our focus on execution and transformation and optimization initiatives, our market opportunity, our potential for growth and our strategy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we have experienced net losses in the past and we may not achieve profitability in the future; we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict; in order to support the growth of our business and our acquisition strategy, we may need to incur additional indebtedness or seek capital through new equity or debt financings; we may not be able to continue to expand our share of our existing vertical markets or expand into new vertical markets; we face intense competition in each of the industries in which we operate; the industries in which we operate are rapidly evolving and the market for technology-enabled services that empower SMBs is relatively immature and unproven; we are subject to economic and political risk, the business cycles of our clients and changes in the overall level of consumer and commercial spending, which could negatively impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; we are dependent on payment card networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, and payment processors, such as Worldpay and PayPal, and if we fail to comply with the applicable requirements of our payment networks or our payment processors, they can seek to fine us, suspend us or terminate our agreements and/or terminate our registrations through our bank sponsors; the inability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the electronic payments market or are unable to introduce, develop and market new and enhanced versions of our software solutions; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; unauthorized disclosure, destruction or modification of data, disruption of our software or services or cyber breaches; our estimated total addressable market is subject to inherent challenges and uncertainties; failure to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our information technology systems and our third-party providers' information technology systems, including Worldpay, PayPal and other payment processing partners, may fail or our third-party providers may discontinue providing their services or technology generally or to us specifically; our ability to improve our margin, in particular within Marketing Technology Solutions; the impact of a future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease on our business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as the business or operations of third parties with whom we conduct business; our success in achieving our objectives through acquisitions, divestitures or other strategic transactions; our revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; risks related to the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; our ability to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; risk of patent, trademark and other intellectual property infringement claims; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection and information security, and our actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations; risks related to our sponsor stockholders agreement and qualifying as a“controlled company” under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EverCommerce has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). EverCommerce uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing EverCommerce's financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with EverCommerce's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of EverCommerce's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operational performance, as it represents the results of revenues and direct costs, which are key components of our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it reflects the gross profitability of our operations, and excludes the indirect costs associated with our sales and marketing, product development, general and administrative activities, and depreciation and amortization, and the impact of our financing methods and income taxes.

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), amortization of developed technology, amortization of capitalized software and depreciation expense (allocated to cost of revenues). We calculate Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization allocated to cost of revenues. Adjusted Gross Profit should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other GAAP measures of income (loss) or profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key performance measures that our management uses to assess our financial performance and are also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it provides a comparable overview of our operations across historical periods. In addition, we believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates, and/or different forms of employee compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used by our management team as additional measures of our performance for purposes of business decision-making, including managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help our management identify additional trends in our financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income (loss) or income (loss) from continuing operations. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to some of our employees. Our Management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude interest and other expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, other amortization, stock-based compensation and transaction-related and other non-recurring costs. Other amortization includes amortization for capitalized contract acquisition costs. Transaction-related costs are specific deal-related costs such as legal fees, financial and tax due diligence, consulting and escrow fees. Other non-recurring costs are expenses such as impairment charges, (gains) losses from divestitures and assets held for sale, system implementation costs, severance expense related to planned restructuring activities, and costs associated with integration and transformation improvements. Transaction-related and other non-recurring costs are excluded as they are not representative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other GAAP measures of income (loss).