Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Issues Statement On Governor Walz As Harris Running Mate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the announcement of Governor Tim Walz as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , issued the following statement:Palomarez states:“I would like to welcome Governor Tim Walz's entry into the presidential race as Vice President Harris' running mate. From the Halls of to the Minnesota Governor's Mansion, Governor Walz has championed and infrastructure investment, veterans' affairs, and bipartisanship. Under his administration, the State of Minnesota invested $70 million in COVID-19 relief for small businesses, $1.9 billion in construction and renovation projects, and $2.6 billion in infrastructure. The Governor also formed the Council on Economic Expansion and has called for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.”Palomarez continues:“During this race, I call on the Harris-Walz ticket to listen to the concerns of American small businesses. As one of the largest contributors to American economic prosperity, it is essential that all candidates explain how their policies will promote entrepreneurship and innovation, especially among the Hispanic community that remains the most entrepreneurial community in our nation.The USHBC will continue to work with both sides of the aisle in representing the interests of American small businesses and the Hispanic community, and we look forward to working with whomever may occupy the White House in January.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

