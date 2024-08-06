Beneficient Joins B2i Digital Family Of Featured Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David ShapiroNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF), a technology-enabled platform providing exit option solutions, primary capital solutions, and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, today announced it has joined the B2i Digital family of featured companies. B2i Digital will leverage its targeted marketing expertise to increase awareness of Beneficient's unique position in the financial services sector and its mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market."Beneficient represents a significant opportunity in the financial services sector," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Their approach to servicing the needs of alternative asset investors, supported by robust technology and regulatory oversight, positions them as a leader in this space. We look forward to sharing Beneficient's story with our network of investors."B2i Digital's data-driven investor engagement campaigns span various digital channels, including social media, display ads, native ads, and email. The company's advanced targeting capabilities ensure that the right investors connect with each featured company's unique investment story.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About BeneficientBeneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors – mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-midsized institutions – with early exit solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben's AltQuoteTM tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to digitize their alternative assets in order to explore early exit opportunities, receive proposals in a secure online environment, engage custodial services for the digital alternative assets and receive data analytics to better inform investment decision making. Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication includes forward-looking statements as defined under US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including related to statements about the continued listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this release. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and the risk factors that are described under the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.Beneficient Investor Contact Information:...

Other