Lukose Music Group: Paving The Way For The Next Generation Of Global Talent

Lukose Group, a Label and Music Distribution Company, emerges as a transformative powerhouse under the visionary leadership of its founder, Chris Lukose.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About Lukose Music Group:Lukose Music Group, founded by Chris Lukose, redefines the standards of the music industry. The company offers custom Record Deals, Worldwide Music Distribution, YouTube Music Promotion, Spotify Playlisting, 1-on-1 Mentorship, Music + Social Marketing, and more. Lukose Music Group LLC proudly houses one of the largest Music Channel Networks on YouTube, with currently over 500,000+ Subscribers and an astounding 100,000,000+ Viewers and counting.The ethos of Lukose Music Group is rooted in providing affordable, fair, and easily accessible marketing opportunities for underground talent worldwide. Chris Lukose, Founder & CEO, expresses the company's mission,“Our mission is to discover, foster, and elevate benevolent talent that deserves to be heard. We aim to offer a safe haven for artists worldwide and foster a company focused on the freedom and independence of creators. Together, we will bring YOUR visions to life.”The Visionary Behind Lukose Music Group - Chris Lukose:Chris T. Lukose, a 22-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur, embodies a passion for music that transcends conventional boundaries. He was born and raised in the Greater Chicago area by immigrant parents from Kerala, India. Chris is on a mission to reshape the music industry and inspire thousands of artists, and millions of listeners globally.In our interview, Chris shares his journey, influences, and unwavering commitment to Lukose Music Group's mission. As a true believer of the Universal God, he draws inspiration from diverse religious sources such as The Christian Bible, The Judaic Torah, The Islamic Quran and The Hindu Bhagavad Gita. His extensive knowledge and deep understanding of various cultures and beliefs contribute to the uniqueness of his approach.Q&A with Chris Lukose:1. What work have you done in the past that you're most proud of?“I've been blessed with numerous breakthrough moments in my music career - but if I had to choose one, I'd say hitting 100,000 subscribers on YouTube - because it's been the most meaningful accomplishment to me so far. It has nothing to do with revenue, recognition, or outside opinions. Instead, it was something I always dreamt about as a kid. I looked up to creators I watched on YouTube that were able to achieve this goal themselves. I studied and listened to what they did, and applied it in my own life to shape my reality. I learned the importance of consistency, thinking outside the box, becoming a problem solver, ect. I put it all into action, and now I have that silver plaque hung up on my wall. It's my personal proof that the sky's the limit.”2. What makes you and your company unique?“We follow God, and God says that if we are to boast about anything, we should boast in the fact that we know and fear him. In light of this, I have created a business rooted in fair and equal opportunity for creators all over the world. In an industry full of corruption and darkness, Lukose Music Group aims to be the light. With 8+ years of Label Relations, Artist Management, and Music Marketing - I've gained the network, experience, and insight necessary to create a label that will disrupt the entertainment scene. I believe my business is catering to an untapped audience of music lovers and creators alike - people who are tired of the current conditions in the Music Industry. Not only will we provide the most fair and affordable music marketing opportunity seen to date, but with the proper funding, we'll foster and grow talent that will be remembered for generations to come.”3. Why do you want to pursue the music industry?“Ever since I was a freshman in high school I was working in music. Managing artists, putting on shows, building channels, working with labels and distribution companies, and so on. Music is what I've lived and breathed for the past 8+ years of my life. I felt a calling to the music business from a young age, and by the grace of God I was able to gain the experience necessary to step into a position like this at my current age. I believe I am ready to take my career and purpose to the next level, by providing unmatched value to underground artists, and to give back to the music world the same way it's given to me. I'll be able to do that by establishing my label, uplifting talent, and promoting the importance and power of the 6 core values I believe are needed for success. Those values being: Loyalty, Love, Faith, Gratitude, Discipline, and Consistency.These are the founding ideals of Lukose Music Group. I had to learn the importance of each one individually - the hard way. I think it's crucial for every human being to understand these traits, and apply each of them into their own lives, whether that's on a personal or professional level. Either way, I'll surely play my part in delivering this message through my work. I understand that death is guaranteed, but a name can be everlasting. So I'm using mine to leave a net positive impact on this planet before I depart. God's plan over mine.”4. What will success look like?"Lukose Music Group will be a voice for all who are underrepresented. A large portion of the music industry - especially Hip-Hop - is manipulated and controlled to promote greed, selfishness, sexual immorality, violence, drug addiction, depression, ect. The list goes on. Once you study the impact music can have on your brain, and how powerful it can really be, it gets serious. It's one of the reasons I decided to start this company. Lukose Music Group will play its part in restoring benevolent talent to the music scene.”{END Q&A}In the dynamic world of music, Lukose Music Group stands as a beacon of innovation and integrity. Chris Lukose, with his unwavering commitment and unique vision, leads the charge toward a future where independent artists shape the industry's narrative.

